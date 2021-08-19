Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 09:07 | 33 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 09:07 | (PLX AI) – Nibe shares rose 5% at the open after the company posted better-than-expected sales in the first half of the year. Demand was strong in all 3 business areas, the company saidMarket segments with a clear sustainability profile, such as … (PLX AI) – Nibe shares rose 5% at the open after the company posted better-than-expected sales in the first half of the year. Demand was strong in all 3 business areas, the company saidMarket segments with a clear sustainability profile, such as … (PLX AI) – Nibe shares rose 5% at the open after the company posted better-than-expected sales in the first half of the year.

Demand was strong in all 3 business areas, the company said

Market segments with a clear sustainability profile, such as heat pumps, continued to perform well

Stay-at-home demand had a positive impact on products designed for home renovation and modernization

And an acute shortage of semiconductors worldwide also meant a clear increase in levels of investment in semiconductor production, which benefits Nibe's element operations

The main attention grabber is Climate Solutions, where demand seems to be rising from energy efficiency investments in Europe and where the US is said to show similar signs, SEB said

It is an outright strong report that reinforces the sustainability profile of Nibe: SEB



Wertpapier

NIBE Industrier Registered (B) Aktie





