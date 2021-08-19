Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 …



