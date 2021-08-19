Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 …
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.
- Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 employees at four locations
- The two parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction
- The closing of the transaction is expected within the next few weeks
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare