Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 09:31  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 …

  • (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.
  • Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 employees at four locations
  • The two parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction
  • The closing of the transaction is expected within the next few weeks
