checkAd

Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 09:29  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.
  • Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook for "significantly negative EBITDA" was maintained
  • The results are much weaker than expected and forecasts are likely to come down, SEB said
NEL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Grieg Seafood Sinks 6.5% on Earnings Miss, Low EBIT/Kg
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB
North Media Q2 Revenue DKK 259 Million
Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
Electromagnetic Geoservices Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 4.6 Million
Multiconsult Board Member Hurum Buys Shares for NOK 2.7 Million
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:07 UhrMeilenstein Kommerzialisierung: Neues wasserstoffbetriebenes Mikro-CHP-System, das keine CO2-Emissionen verursacht.
F1RST MARKETING | Kommentare
Anzeige
07:56 UhrAktien: Apontis Pharma, BioNTech, Moderna, Nordex, SFC Energy und Nel ASA - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
07:15 UhrNel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrNel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
18.08.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Nel & Volkswagen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
18.08.21Nel-Aktie: Warum mutige Anleger jetzt zuschlagen
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Ballard Power: Aktie in prekärer Lage
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare
18.08.21Analyst sieht 160 % Potenzial: Analyst rät zum Kauf! Wasserstoffaktie mit 160 % Kurspotenzial!
F1RST MARKETING | Kommentare
Anzeige
17.08.21Nel ASA: Das ist gar nicht gut!
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare
17.08.21Analyse: Nel Asa: Aktie aktuell massiv unter Beschuss
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare