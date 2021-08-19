Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
(PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook …
