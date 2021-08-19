Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 09:29 | 39 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 09:29 | (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell more than 8% in early trading after second-quarter earnings showed soft revenue and a bigger operating loss than expected.

Order intake of around NOK 150 million in the quarter was also seen as weak, while full-year outlook for "significantly negative EBITDA" was maintained

The results are much weaker than expected and forecasts are likely to come down, SEB said



NEL Aktie





