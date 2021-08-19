FLNG - Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter, 2021
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the second quarter 2021:
Dividend amount: $0.40
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 31 August, 2021
Ex-date: 1 September, 2021
Record date: 2 September, 2021
Payment date: On or about 16 September, 2021
Date of approval: 16 August, 2021
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
