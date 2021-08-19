checkAd

DGAP-News GK Software significantly improves earnings in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 09:40  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
GK Software significantly improves earnings in first half of 2021

19.08.2021 / 09:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Sales up by almost 15 percent according to preliminary figures
  • Another distinct increase in the operating result

According to preliminary figures, GK Software SE continued its growth course in the first half of 2021 despite the ongoing global pandemic. Compared with the previous year's figure (EUR 56.16 million), sales rose by 14.6 percent to EUR 64.36 million. This put EBITDA (excluding non-recurring effects) at EUR 12.88 million, more than doubling the previous year's figure of EUR 6.24 million. EBIT calculated on the same basis now amounts to EUR 9.04 million for the first half of 2021 (H1 2020 = EUR 1.96 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 14.04 percent.

The increase in sales was driven by Deutsche Fiskal's cloud sales and the decision of several new customers in favour of CLOUD4RETAIL, among them a major international retailer and a European petroleum company.

Proceeds from the sale of AWEK microdata GmbH also boosted first-half earnings by a further EUR 2.75 million.

In light of these developments and the existing sales outlook for the second half of the year, the Management Board has confirmed its forecast for 2021 as well as the medium-term forecast up to 2023.

Publication of the H1 Interim Report is scheduled for 26 August 2021.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

Seite 1 von 3
GK Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GK Software significantly improves earnings in first half of 2021 DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results GK Software significantly improves earnings in first half of 2021 19.08.2021 / 09:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sales up by almost 15 percent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
DGAP-News: SBF AG steigert Umsatz um rund 50 % im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:40 UhrDGAP-News: GK Software verbessert Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021 deutlich
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: GK Software SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10.08.21GK Software: Kursziel für die Aktie wird angehoben
4investors | Kommentare
10.08.21Original-Research: GK Software SE (von Montega AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
30.07.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: GK Software SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs