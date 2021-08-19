checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Semperit AG Holding / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.08.2021, 09:55  |  25   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 19.08.2021
Publication Location: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/


Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX PRIME, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42730/4997571
OTS: Semperit AG Holding
ISIN: AT0000785555


Semperit Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: SEMPERIT strong buy das Superschnäppchen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Semperit AG Holding / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Finanztip vergleicht ETFs: Diese passiven Indexfonds auf Industrieländeraktien machen es besonders gut
New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully
Nur minimaler Rückgang der Spritpreise / Überhöhtes Preisniveau an den Tankstellen / ...
VVDN Technologies tritt dem NVIDIA Partnernetzwerk bei, um die Möglichkeiten für ...
LG Stuttgart spricht im Dieselskandal beim BMW 530d Schadensatz zu
Halbjahresbilanz der chemisch-pharmazeutischen Industrie / Starkes Comeback für die Chemie
Nissan Financial Services: Neue Marke startet in Deutschland am 18. August 2021
Domino's Pizza Enterprises wächst auf 3.000 Stores und schafft 8.500 neue ...
Personnel boost at bullfinch / Climate FinTech hires all-star management team
Korrektur überfällig, Kommentar zum Zinsurteil von Angela Wefers
Titel
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Banken durchlaufen Umbruch im Risikomanagement (FOTO)
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Finanztip vergleicht ETFs: Diese passiven Indexfonds auf Industrieländeraktien machen es besonders gut
Maiko Dufner: Trinkwasser als Erfolgsvision - PAUL digitalisiert Gebäudetechnik
Veganz Group AG gewinnt Brandenburg Kapital als weiteren Investor in vorbörslichem Private ...
EnBW ermöglicht E-Mobilität im Alltag: Nico Rosberg wird Markenbotschafter der EnBW E-Mobilität (FOTO)
Deutz und Rheinergie testen Wasserstoffmotor
New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully
EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according ...
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Ergebnis zum Halbjahr: Über 85% Zuwachs für ÖKOWORLD-Fonds zum 30. Juni 2021 / Die ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:50 UhrEANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit erzielt 2021 bestes Halbjahresergebnis seit der Jahrtausendwende
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
07:41 UhrSemperit Half Year EBIT EUR 224.6 Million
PLX AI | Analysen