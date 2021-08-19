EANS-Tip Announcement Semperit AG Holding / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 19.08.2021
Publication Location: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/
Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX PRIME, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42730/4997571
OTS: Semperit AG Holding
ISIN: AT0000785555
