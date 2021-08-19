checkAd

Interim report for H1-2021 – All-time high quarterly revenue

Company Announcement no. 90 – 2021
Copenhagen, August 19th, 2021

Today, The Board of Directors and the Executive Management have approved the interim report for the financial period January 1st, 2021 – June 30th, 2021.

Q2 brought all-time highs, month by month, on group level and specifically for the Danish cities. Helsinki continues to grow quickly, and the remaining markets are also growing month by month. Growth ratios are to some extent related to the re-opening of the different societies and as such, additional growth is expected across all markets. In April, Brussels was launched as the 3rd Belgian city with the airport as a strong hub, among other.

Q2-2021 compared to Q1-2021
Figures include all operational cities:

  • Revenue grew by DKK 4.5 million or 42% to DKK 15.4 million (+137% compared to Q2-2020)
  • Customers grew by 9% to 134,650 (+52% compared to Q2-2020)
  • Trips grew by 25% to 231,600 (+44% compared to Q2-2020)
  • Saved CO2 by the fleet grew by 42% to 347 tonnes

The result before tax was negative with DKK (12.5) million, compared to DKK (17.1) in Q1-2021 which is in line with expectations. The result before tax has improved from Q1, based on higher revenue per car and lower operational cost per car. GreenMobility is dedicated to its 3 strategic must-win-battles of Commercialization, Simplification, and Funding, and as a result taking steps towards long-term profitability.

For the full details, please see attached H1-2021 report.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

