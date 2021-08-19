checkAd

Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma Invest $1M USD in Alloplex Biotherapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 10:00  |  24   |   |   

- Accelerating development of Alloplex's lead program, SUPLEXA Therapeutic Cells, the next generation tumor agnostic cellular therapy for treating solid and liquid tumors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma of South Korea are expanding their global open collaboration initiative by investing in Alloplex Biotherapeutics, an emerging Boston-based biotechnology company.

CI of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Hanall Biopharma and Alloplex

Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO: Sengho Jeon) and Hanall Biopharma (Co-CEO: Seung Kook Park & Seungwon Jeong) have announced on August 19th, their investment in Alloplex Biotherapeutics by purchasing to support a potential long term collaboration for developing new cancer cell therapies. Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma aim to collaborate with Alloplex to develop global networks and communication with experts in this domain.

This investment will allow Alloplex to advance their first generation SUPLEXA therapeutic cell program into the clinic by the first half of 2022. SUPLEXA Therapeutic Cells are a differentiated and non-engineered autologous therapy made from activated and reprogrammed peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) - derived from patient whole blood. SUPLEXA cells are generated in rapidly and in abundance through a robust ex vivo manufacturing procedure during which they acquire the capacity to kill all tumor cells tested without affecting normal cells. SUPLEXA cells are comprised of a heterogenous mixture of cells of both innate and adaptive phenotypes known for their anti-tumor activity, including NK, NKT, CD8+ CTL and gd T cells. As such SUPLEXA cells employ a multi-modal anti-tumor strategy comprised entirely of normal activated immune cells with a capacity to kill all tumor cells tested. It is postulated that by using the patient's own cells rather than external substances that this therapy may have a very benign safety profile while maximizing anti-cancer effects.

Alloplex was founded in 2016 and is led by its scientific founder and CEO, Dr. Frank Borriello MD, PhD - a Harvard-trained immunologist with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to Alloplex he led the Search and Evaluation function in multiple pharmaceutical companies.

Seungwon Jeong, co-CEO of Hanall Biopharma said, "It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we invest in Alloplex as they develop their unique anti-tumor immune cell treatment in the hopes of improving the quality of life of cancer patients through a joint investment."

Frank Borriello, CEO of Alloplex Biotherapeutics said, "We are very appreciative of the confidence displayed by Daewoong and Hanall through their investment in Alloplex. We hope this will be the beginning of a rewarding collaboration whereby we may be able to develop SUPLEXA Therapeutic cells in the Asia-Pacific region following a successful first-in human trial soon to start in Australia."

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Homepage: https://www.daewoong.co.kr/en/ 
Hanall Biopharma Homepage: https://www.hanall.com/ 
Alloplex Homepage: https://www.alloplexbio.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598021/CI_of_Daewoong_Pharmaceutical__Hanall_Biopharma_and_Alloplex.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Hanall Biopharma Invest $1M USD in Alloplex Biotherapeutics - Accelerating development of Alloplex's lead program, SUPLEXA Therapeutic Cells, the next generation tumor agnostic cellular therapy for treating solid and liquid tumors. SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Daewoong Pharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fire-Resistant Cable Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...