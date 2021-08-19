EANS-Tip Announcement Flughafen Wien AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.08.2021, 10:10 | 15 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 10:10 |

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports

below:



Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 19.08.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_rep

orts/quarterly_reports





Further inquiry note:

Flughafen Wien AG

Investor Relations

Christian Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23126

E-Mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Flughafen Wien AG

Postfach 1

A-1300 Wien-Flughafen

phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN: AT00000VIE62

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/13217/4997584

OTS: Flughafen Wien AG

ISIN: AT00000VIE62





