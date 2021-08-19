checkAd

EANS-News Flughafen Wien AG/Substantial Rise in Passenger Volume in July 2021 Following Very Difficult First Half-Year - Increasingly Avid Austrian Travellers Are More Frequently Enjoying Summer Vacations Again

Quarterly Report

Vienna Airport - Flughafen Wien AG: Substantial Rise in Passenger Volume in July
2021 Following Very Difficult First Half-Year - Increasingly Avid Austrian
Travellers Are More Frequently Enjoying Summer Vacations Again

* Revised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13
million in the entire year 2021; nevertheless, a positive net profit of EUR 4
million is expected - sufficient liquidity, reduction in net debt


* 61.1% fewer passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group in H1/2021, revenue
decline of 34.3%, EBITDA of EUR 25.2 million, net profit for the period of
minus EUR 32.5 million


* July 2021: highest passenger volume since the outbreak of the pandemic: 1.5
million passengers at Vienna Airport, close to a threefold increase compared
to the crisis month of July 2020, but still 53.4% lower than pre-crisis level
of July 2019 - 22,444 tonnes of air cargo close to matching cargo volume
before the crisis


"Slightly positive net profit expected once again in 2021"

"Fortunately, the increasingly avid Austrian travellers are enjoying their
summer vacations once again. However, in order to avoid new travel restrictions
in the fall, the incentives to get vaccinated should be significantly
strengthened based on making a clear distinction to those who are not
vaccinated. In any case, a renewed lockdown would not be acceptable for the
majority of vaccinated people and would once again stifle the nascent hope for
increased tourist traffic", says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board
of Flughafen Wien AG. "Thanks to stringent cost reduction measures and short-
time work, we will once again generate a slightly positive net profit and reduce
net debt in the 2021 financial year in spite of the decline in passenger traffic
up until now", Günther Ofner explains in commenting on the outlook for 2021.

"July 2021 was the busiest passenger month since the beginning of the pandemic"

"The month of July was the busiest month in terms of passenger volume since the
beginning of the pandemic. 1.5 million travellers represent close to three times
as many passengers as July of 2020, and this positive trend also intensified in
the first half of August. This gives us hope for the summer and the upcoming
months. People are increasingly travelling again, and the new flight connections
Wertpapier


