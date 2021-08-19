--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly ReportVienna Airport - Flughafen Wien AG: Substantial Rise in Passenger Volume in July2021 Following Very Difficult First Half-Year - Increasingly Avid AustrianTravellers Are More Frequently Enjoying Summer Vacations Again* Revised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13million in the entire year 2021; nevertheless, a positive net profit of EUR 4million is expected - sufficient liquidity, reduction in net debt* 61.1% fewer passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group in H1/2021, revenuedecline of 34.3%, EBITDA of EUR 25.2 million, net profit for the period ofminus EUR 32.5 million* July 2021: highest passenger volume since the outbreak of the pandemic: 1.5million passengers at Vienna Airport, close to a threefold increase comparedto the crisis month of July 2020, but still 53.4% lower than pre-crisis levelof July 2019 - 22,444 tonnes of air cargo close to matching cargo volumebefore the crisis"Slightly positive net profit expected once again in 2021""Fortunately, the increasingly avid Austrian travellers are enjoying theirsummer vacations once again. However, in order to avoid new travel restrictionsin the fall, the incentives to get vaccinated should be significantlystrengthened based on making a clear distinction to those who are notvaccinated. In any case, a renewed lockdown would not be acceptable for themajority of vaccinated people and would once again stifle the nascent hope forincreased tourist traffic", says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Boardof Flughafen Wien AG. "Thanks to stringent cost reduction measures and short-time work, we will once again generate a slightly positive net profit and reducenet debt in the 2021 financial year in spite of the decline in passenger trafficup until now", Günther Ofner explains in commenting on the outlook for 2021."July 2021 was the busiest passenger month since the beginning of the pandemic""The month of July was the busiest month in terms of passenger volume since thebeginning of the pandemic. 1.5 million travellers represent close to three timesas many passengers as July of 2020, and this positive trend also intensified inthe first half of August. This gives us hope for the summer and the upcomingmonths. People are increasingly travelling again, and the new flight connections