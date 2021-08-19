checkAd

GWM Acquires Daimler Factory in Brazil to Enhance Presence in South America and Expand Global Layout

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 10:12  |  32   |   |   

BAODING, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, GWM and Daimler AG signed an agreement on the acquisition of Daimler's factory in Iracemapolis, Brazil under the witness of GWM Rotating President Meng Xiangjun in Sao Paulo.

The said agreement stipulates the transfer of the ownership of the Iracemapolis factory's land, buildings, machinery and any other properties except for personnel to GWM. And it is expected to be done by the end of 2021. After taking over the factory, GWM will introduce advanced production, quality control, environmental protection and information management concepts that are in line with its global manufacturing standards, so as to build the factory into a smart production base catering to the demands of Brazil and other South American countries. At the same time, the factory will create nearly 2,000 jobs there, drive the development of local industries engaged in supporting, R&D and other services, promote the further transformation and upgrading of the local industrial mix, and contribute more profits and taxes to the Brazilian government.

GWM Acquires Daimler Factory of Brazil

In fact, South America has served as one of the important strategic markets of GWM, which started to deploy in Chile as early as 2007, and has achieved remarkable results. The first PICKUP and HAVAL SUV models sold were popular among local users, which reinforced GWM's determination to further venture into the South American market. Brazil tops all South American countries in terms of economic strength, land area and population, and serves as one of the seven largest automotive markets in the world, with immense potential for automobile consumption. In addition, GWM has taken Brazil as an important strategic market for enhancing its presence in South America, and it is committed to studying the preference of local consumers and changes in the automotive market. In this case, after acquiring the Iracemapolis factory, GWM will leverage the geographical advantages to advance its development and the implementation of its strategies in the South American market, benefiting local users with intelligent, safe and high-end travel experience.

Nowadays, GWM's sales have been increasing amid COVID-19, which continues to hit international automotive markets. In the first seven months of 2021, GWM's international sales rose by 176.2% year-on-year, which enhanced its confidence in globalization. The Iracemapolis factory, as an important base for exploring the South American market, further demonstrates GWM's strategic ability to seek progress in adversity. In the future, GWM's "global layout" is taking shape, with factories to cover China, Russia, Thailand, India, Brazil and other strategic markets and uniting the 500 sales networks worldwide. This will help to further expand GWM's global presence, contribute to its ambitious goal of selling 4 million vehicles globally by 2025, and enhance its confidence and strength to "win the Chinese market and venture into the world".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597820/GWM.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GWM Acquires Daimler Factory in Brazil to Enhance Presence in South America and Expand Global Layout BAODING, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 18, GWM and Daimler AG signed an agreement on the acquisition of Daimler's factory in Iracemapolis, Brazil under the witness of GWM Rotating President Meng Xiangjun in Sao Paulo. The said …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fire-Resistant Cable Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...