Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021

Copperstone completes a directed issue of shares and received proceeds of 96 MSEK.

Copperstone appoints Marcello Imaña as Chief Geologist.

Copperstone Resources open invitation to consultation meetings on the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Copperstone appoints Anna Tyni as new CEO.

Change of ownership among Copperstone's largest owners, with Sunstone Metals Ltd reducing its holding and JOHECO and RoosGruppen AB increasing their holding in the company.

Copperstone opens the gates to the Viscaria mine in Kiruna after 25 years, for further environmental studies.

Norrlandsfonden supports Copperstone Resources with a further 8.46 MSEK.





SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Copperstone’s exploitation concession Viscaria k no. 7 confirmed by the Swedish Government.





CEO COMMENTS

The past quarter has been filled with positive and exciting news for Copperstone. It was a historic day, both for the company as well as for the residents of Kiruna, who have grown up with the mines here, when we in June were able to open the gates to the Viscaria mine for the first time in 25 years. The test drillings and environmental investigations that we have done above ground have met our expectations, and we are now ready to take the next step and investigate further inside the old mine. Thorough studies of the groundwater quality and level are an important part of the application for an environmental permit for mining that the company expects to submit to the Land and Environment Court around the turn of the year.