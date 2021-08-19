DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests in Upscalio 19.08.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 19th of August 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) welcomes Upscalio to its portfolio by investing a single digit million amount. The round was led by Presight Capital and an undisclosed global hedge fund. MPGI, 468 Capital and Whiteboard Capital also participated in the funding round.

The company invests in promising brands that sell on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon or Flipkart in India. Upscalio identifies these targets with a tech-driven deal flow engine and actively supports them with an internal team of over 50 experts in areas such as e-commerce, M&A, marketing and distribution.

"We are pleased to partner with such an experienced and world-class team. The speed of execution with which previous milestones have been reached not only indicates the quality of the management, but also a highly attractive and dynamic market environment," says Falk Schäfers, Managing Director of Heliad.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with a group of well-known and experienced investors that will continue to work with Upscalio on its way to support the most talented e-commerce entrepreneurs," says Gautam Kshatriya, CEO, and Co-founder of Upscalio.

About Upscalio

The e-commerce holding company Upscalio was founded in 2021 by Gautam Kshatriya, Saaim Khan, and Nitin Agarwal. Upscalio identifies, partners with, and develops the most promising brands doing business on big e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon or Flipkart. The company has built up a team of over 50 experts in e-commerce, marketing, M&A, finance, and operations to support brands in their next growth phase. The company is currently focused on the Indian market and has its headquarter in Gurgaon, India.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com.



