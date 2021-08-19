Agillic congratulates IMPACT Extend on becoming a Gold Partner, and together take joint growth to a higher level

One of our most loyal relationships is with the Danish digital agency I MPACT Extend , and we are happy to announce that IMPACT Extend has advanced from Silver to Gold Partner .

Building close relationships with trusted partners is an important part of Agillic’s growth. W ith three levels of our Solution Partner Program , we can invest in the success of carefully chosen partners across our key markets .

This upgrade is based on the successful joint implementation of omnichannel communication solutions for several clients, including Lindhardt & Ringhof, a growing publishing house and member of Egmont Media Group as well as Imerco, Denmark's and Scandinavia's largest hardware chain stores and a membership club, Imerco+, with more than million members.

Agillic Solution Partner program – three levels of growing together

To attract new partners and extend collaboration with existing ones, Agillic started the Solution Partner Program in January 2021. The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold, and provides selected partners with business benefits, advanced training, and extensive support to achieve both commercial and international growth together. Through joint marketing efforts, favourable commissions and extensive operational and sales support, Agillic invests in a mutually beneficial deepening of partnerships across the different levels.

Agillic and IMPACT Extend– a partnership going for Gold

One example of a company which fits the ideal partner profile perfectly is Danish digital agency IMPACT Extend. They have been working with Agillic since 2017, a partnership that has deepened and developed over time – and is now elevating to the Gold level. Today, a team of seven certified consultants at IMPACT Extend work to help clients achieve personalised omnichannel customer communication through the Agillic Platform. As partners, the two companies have won and successfully implemented several clients together. One such client is publishing house Linghardt & Ringhof, who uses Agillic to deliver personalised reading inspiration across channels. Another such as Imerco, who uses Agillic to power their membership club, Imerco +.