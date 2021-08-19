checkAd

Agillic congratulates IMPACT Extend on becoming a Gold Partner, and together take joint growth to a higher level

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 10:30  |  45   |   |   

Press release, Copenhagen, 19 August, 2021

Building close relationships with trusted partners is an important part of Agillic’s growth. With three levels of our Solution Partner Program, we can invest in the success of carefully chosen partners across our key markets

One of our most loyal relationships is with the Danish digital agency IMPACT Extend, and we are happy to announce that IMPACT Extend has advanced from Silver to Gold Partner.

This upgrade is based on the successful joint implementation of omnichannel communication solutions for several clients, including Lindhardt & Ringhof, a growing publishing house and member of Egmont Media Group as well as Imerco, Denmark's and Scandinavia's largest hardware chain stores and a membership club, Imerco+, with more than million members.

Agillic Solution Partner program – three levels of growing together

To attract new partners and extend collaboration with existing ones, Agillic started the Solution Partner Program in January 2021. The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold, and provides selected partners with business benefits, advanced training, and extensive support to achieve both commercial and international growth together. Through joint marketing efforts, favourable commissions and extensive operational and sales support, Agillic invests in a mutually beneficial deepening of partnerships across the different levels.

Agillic and IMPACT Extend– a partnership going for Gold

One example of a company which fits the ideal partner profile perfectly is Danish digital agency IMPACT Extend. They have been working with Agillic since 2017, a partnership that has deepened and developed over time – and is now elevating to the Gold level. Today, a team of seven certified consultants at IMPACT Extend work to help clients achieve personalised omnichannel customer communication through the Agillic Platform. As partners, the two companies have won and successfully implemented several clients together. One such client is publishing house Linghardt & Ringhof, who uses Agillic to deliver personalised reading inspiration across channels. Another such as Imerco, who uses Agillic to power their membership club, Imerco +.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agillic congratulates IMPACT Extend on becoming a Gold Partner, and together take joint growth to a higher level Press release, Copenhagen, 19 August, 2021 Building close relationships with trusted partners is an important part of Agillic’s growth. With three levels of our Solution Partner Program, we can invest in the success of carefully chosen partners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Kamran Cheema Joins Akoustis as Vice President of Engineering
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board