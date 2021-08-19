Industrial cybersecurity startup TXOne Networks secures $12.9M in "Series A" round of investment / Significant financing fosters substantial growth in the highly anticipated industrial cybersecurity market (FOTO)
Taipei (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , a
global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced today that it has
completed its "Series A" financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment,
Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-known
investors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round,
and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. The
funds raised will be used to refine TXOne's highly adaptable Industrial Control
System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and
to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne will
continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing
cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of
digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the
digital transformation of the ICS industry.
TXOne Networks, a joint venture of Trend Micro, a global leader in information
security solutions, and Moxa, a global leader in industrial infrastructure, has
rapidly become one of the world's foremost industrial cybersecurity brands - in
part thanks to the recognition of recently-won international awards. Dr. Terence
Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks, explains: "TXOne Networks has been recognized by
industrial customers since its founding, and we have experienced substantial
growth since then. I am very pleased that we have completed this Series A round
of investments with a good result and the trust of our investors. The successful
completion of this fundraising is of great significance to us, and to setting up
the next stage of TXOne Networks' development."
Yoshiyuki Shibusawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of JAFCO Asia, a
Japanese venture capital group, adds: "Deploying security measures in
Operational Technology (OT) such as in industrial control systems is becoming
increasingly important and urgent. Cyber threats to such targets are growing at
alarming rates and pose social risks that can no longer be overlooked. This is
why getting to know TXOne Networks, who are in the midst of this remarkable
problem-solving, has been very exciting for us. With the respectable team led by
Dr. Liu, together we will do our best to tackle this critical theme."
Eva Chen, CEO and co-founder of TXOne Networks' mother company TrendMicro,
concludes: "We live in a connected world; the present danger to cybersecurity is
