checkAd

Industrial cybersecurity startup TXOne Networks secures $12.9M in "Series A" round of investment / Significant financing fosters substantial growth in the highly anticipated industrial cybersecurity market (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.08.2021, 10:55  |  43   |   |   

Taipei (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , a
global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced today that it has
completed its "Series A" financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment,
Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-known
investors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round,
and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. The
funds raised will be used to refine TXOne's highly adaptable Industrial Control
System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and
to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne will
continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing
cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of
digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the
digital transformation of the ICS industry.

TXOne Networks, a joint venture of Trend Micro, a global leader in information
security solutions, and Moxa, a global leader in industrial infrastructure, has
rapidly become one of the world's foremost industrial cybersecurity brands - in
part thanks to the recognition of recently-won international awards. Dr. Terence
Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks, explains: "TXOne Networks has been recognized by
industrial customers since its founding, and we have experienced substantial
growth since then. I am very pleased that we have completed this Series A round
of investments with a good result and the trust of our investors. The successful
completion of this fundraising is of great significance to us, and to setting up
the next stage of TXOne Networks' development."

Yoshiyuki Shibusawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of JAFCO Asia, a
Japanese venture capital group, adds: "Deploying security measures in
Operational Technology (OT) such as in industrial control systems is becoming
increasingly important and urgent. Cyber threats to such targets are growing at
alarming rates and pose social risks that can no longer be overlooked. This is
why getting to know TXOne Networks, who are in the midst of this remarkable
problem-solving, has been very exciting for us. With the respectable team led by
Dr. Liu, together we will do our best to tackle this critical theme."

Eva Chen, CEO and co-founder of TXOne Networks' mother company TrendMicro,
concludes: "We live in a connected world; the present danger to cybersecurity is
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industrial cybersecurity startup TXOne Networks secures $12.9M in "Series A" round of investment / Significant financing fosters substantial growth in the highly anticipated industrial cybersecurity market (FOTO) TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced today that it has completed its "Series A" financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment, Jade Stone Jinghua Limited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Finanztip vergleicht ETFs: Diese passiven Indexfonds auf Industrieländeraktien machen es besonders gut
Nur minimaler Rückgang der Spritpreise / Überhöhtes Preisniveau an den Tankstellen / ...
New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully
VVDN Technologies tritt dem NVIDIA Partnernetzwerk bei, um die Möglichkeiten für ...
LG Stuttgart spricht im Dieselskandal beim BMW 530d Schadensatz zu
Halbjahresbilanz der chemisch-pharmazeutischen Industrie / Starkes Comeback für die Chemie
Nissan Financial Services: Neue Marke startet in Deutschland am 18. August 2021
Domino's Pizza Enterprises wächst auf 3.000 Stores und schafft 8.500 neue ...
Korrektur überfällig, Kommentar zum Zinsurteil von Angela Wefers
Workplace health and safety: German Bionic introduces AI-based ergonomics early warning system for manual handling environments ...
Titel
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Banken durchlaufen Umbruch im Risikomanagement (FOTO)
Finanztip vergleicht ETFs: Diese passiven Indexfonds auf Industrieländeraktien machen es besonders gut
Maiko Dufner: Trinkwasser als Erfolgsvision - PAUL digitalisiert Gebäudetechnik
Veganz Group AG gewinnt Brandenburg Kapital als weiteren Investor in vorbörslichem Private ...
EnBW ermöglicht E-Mobilität im Alltag: Nico Rosberg wird Markenbotschafter der EnBW E-Mobilität (FOTO)
Deutz und Rheinergie testen Wasserstoffmotor
Nur minimaler Rückgang der Spritpreise / Überhöhtes Preisniveau an den Tankstellen / ...
New transatlantic business initiative Sun&Wind Belt launched successfully
EANS-Voting Rights: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according ...
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:44 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Global Fashion Group drehen ins Plus - Hugo Boss weiter tiefrot
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:42 UhrDrittes TV-Triell mit Kanzlerkandidaten bei ProSiebenSat.1
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:40 UhrOTS: Peter Hertweck Forum / Mittelstandsumfrage: Verkauf statt Pleite / ...
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11:40 UhrEANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
11:40 UhrKampf gegen Fachkräftemangel: Drei von vier Behörden schicken Mitarbeitende auf die Schulbank / Untergrenze für IT-Know-how gefordert (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
11:40 UhrConvocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:38 UhrDGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:38 UhrDGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:36 UhrDGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Direct optical fibre connection plus open access model for 5,000 residential units in Halle and Merseburg
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:36 UhrDGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Direkte Glasfaseranbindung mit offenem Zugangsmodell für 5.000 Wohnungen in Halle und Merseburg
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten