Industrial cybersecurity startup TXOne Networks secures $12.9M in "Series A" round of investment / Significant financing fosters substantial growth in the highly anticipated industrial cybersecurity market (FOTO)

Taipei (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , aglobal leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced today that it hascompleted its "Series A" financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment,Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-knowninvestors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round,and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. Thefunds raised will be used to refine TXOne's highly adaptable Industrial ControlSystem (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, andto strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne willcontinue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changingcybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases ofdigital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for thedigital transformation of the ICS industry.TXOne Networks, a joint venture of Trend Micro, a global leader in informationsecurity solutions, and Moxa, a global leader in industrial infrastructure, hasrapidly become one of the world's foremost industrial cybersecurity brands - inpart thanks to the recognition of recently-won international awards. Dr. TerenceLiu, CEO of TXOne Networks, explains: "TXOne Networks has been recognized byindustrial customers since its founding, and we have experienced substantialgrowth since then. I am very pleased that we have completed this Series A roundof investments with a good result and the trust of our investors. The successfulcompletion of this fundraising is of great significance to us, and to setting upthe next stage of TXOne Networks' development."Yoshiyuki Shibusawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of JAFCO Asia, aJapanese venture capital group, adds: "Deploying security measures inOperational Technology (OT) such as in industrial control systems is becomingincreasingly important and urgent. Cyber threats to such targets are growing atalarming rates and pose social risks that can no longer be overlooked. This iswhy getting to know TXOne Networks, who are in the midst of this remarkableproblem-solving, has been very exciting for us. With the respectable team led byDr. Liu, together we will do our best to tackle this critical theme."Eva Chen, CEO and co-founder of TXOne Networks' mother company TrendMicro,concludes: "We live in a connected world; the present danger to cybersecurity is