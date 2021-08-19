checkAd

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2021/22 results presentation on 26 August 2021

19.08.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 19 August 2021 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 26 August 2021 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2021/22 (April to June 2021) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20210826

Alternatively participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201744220
UK +44 20 3009 2470
USA +1 877 423 0830
PIN 78407972#

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 26 August 2021 at 09:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem
German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminum, carbon and premium synthetics, the company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base of 18 automotive OEMs. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than €600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations
Lena Reichenberger
Telefon: +49 9205 18 1446
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com

Press Contact
Harald Kinzler
Telefon: +49 172 899 6267
E-Mail: Harald.Kinzler@kekstcnc.com


19.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1227586

 
