Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2021/22 results presentation on 26 August 2021 19.08.2021 / 11:00

Luxembourg, 19 August 2021 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 26 August 2021 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2021/22 (April to June 2021) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20210826



Alternatively participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201744220 UK +44 20 3009 2470 USA +1 877 423 0830 PIN 78407972#

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 26 August 2021 at 09:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminum, carbon and premium synthetics, the company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base of 18 automotive OEMs. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than €600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Lena Reichenberger

Telefon: +49 9205 18 1446

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com



Press Contact

Harald Kinzler

Telefon: +49 172 899 6267

E-Mail: Harald.Kinzler@kekstcnc.com

Language: English Company: Novem Group S.A. 19, rue Edmond Reuter L-5326 Contern Luxemburg ISIN: LU2356314745 WKN: A3CSWZ Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1227586

