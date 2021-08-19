Loveland Launches Sculpture Quest With Eventzee

Those in the area can download the Eventzee app and enter the join code “LoveArt” to participate in the ongoing event. The city has prepared Completion Prizes of a Sculpture Quest Sticker and One Free Adult Admission to the Loveland Museum Gallery. There are also larger prizes in 3 other categories, two of which involve Eventzee’s built-in Leaderboard and the User Media section for admins. The virtual event features QR code, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. The last day of the event is Friday, November 12.

Tustin, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the city of Loveland, Colorado launched their third virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “ Loveland Sculpture Quest ” has residents and visitors stopping by sculpture parks throughout the city.

“We’re delighted that the city of Loveland has chosen Eventzee to highlight the beautiful and varied public artwork in their city,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “Loveland events are extremely well-designed and make good use of what Eventzee has to offer!”

Loveland’s first Eventzee hunt, “The Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes,” took place from mid November 2020 to January 1 2021. Unlike the current “Sculpture Quest,” which features permanently installed sculptures, “The Hunt” featured garden gnomes hidden by staff especially for the event.

“After the success of our Eventzee hunt last year, we’re excited to head into Fall with the all new Sculpture Quest,” said Chris Bierdeman, Tourism Group Sales Coordinator for Visit Loveland. “This is the first contest we’ve run with Loveland Art in Public Places, and this program is the perfect way for people to enjoy the sculptures as the season changes.”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.