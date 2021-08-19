checkAd

Fire Safety Equipment Market Size Worth $72.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 11:05  |  35   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire safety equipment market size is expected to reach USD 72.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Strict government regulations and mandates concerning workplace safety are expected to be the key factors driving the market growth. Increasing awareness about the benefits of installing fire safety and security equipment and demand for state-of-the-art fire protection equipment are also expected to fuel the growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Transition toward the installation of technologically advanced fire detection systems, and eco-friendly fire suppression agents is also expected to support the market development over the forecast period. Advent of smart fire suppression and detection systems, proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) for the wireless integration of such systems, enforcement of various safety and building codes, and increasing fire safety expenditure by enterprises are several other factors responsible for market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Fire detection segment is expected to lead the market owing to the advent of advanced technology, such as wireless detection and wireless networking, thus reducing the installation costs
  • Industrial segment dominated the market in 2020. Oil and gas and mining industries are highly prone to fire accidents due to involvement of flammable materials; thus, account for the maximum demand for suppression systems
  • North America led the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period due to stringent fire safety regulations and rapid infrastructural developments.

Read 140 page market research report, "Fire Safety Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Detection, Suppression), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Increasing accidents and loss of property owing to fire breakouts has alarmed the need for installation of smart systems, such as wireless sensor networks, across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Therefore, regulatory bodies across various countries are framing new regulations focusing on mandating the installation of fire safety equipment. North America led the market in 2020 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction industry in Canada and the U.S. is driving the demand for fire safety equipment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fire Safety Equipment Market Size Worth $72.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global fire safety equipment market size is expected to reach USD 72.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Strict …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fire-Resistant Cable Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...