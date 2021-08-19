Hyperlink InfoSystem Announces Participation in GITEX 2021 One of The Biggest IT Trade Shows in Middle East

checkAd

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Technology Week 2021, the biggest technology event will take place in Dubai between 17th October to 21st October, 2021. GITEX is one of the biggest shows in the annual tech calendar, with over 4,500 exhibitors from around the globe, with over 1,00,000 visitors from the MEASA region and over 18,000 pre-rearranged meetings. Moreover, 800+ government entities from the MEASA region create the most significant public/private sector MOU signing platform. The international and local audience visit one event per year, and among them, they have selected GITEX as their primary platform to network and do business.

GITEX is hosted alongside the Dubai Expo for the biggest gathering of the tech community to transform the future of the digital economy. It is one of the undisputed tech event for the last 41 years, where global industry leaders, startups, and game-changers meet to uncover the top, as it happens. The latest in AI, 5G, Cloud, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Immersive Marketing, and Fintech–the only event to spotlight global tech visions at the international scale.

Hyperlink InfoSystem, a leading custom software development company, will exhibit again in GITEX technology week - #GITEX2021 and showcase the services and solutions using the latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, and Big Data for startups to enterprise-level businesses. Hyperlink InfoSystem is very well known for developing the best quality with the latest technology, which eases earning a large amount of profit for all types of businesses. After successfully participating in GITEX for many years, Hyperlink InfoSystem continues to showcase smart solutions worldwide by GITEX 2021.

The CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Mr. Harnil Oza, says, "It is the fifth time we are going to exhibit our services at GITEX. We are happy to showcase our innovations, creativity and share knowledge in diverse areas, including mobility, web, IoT, Big Data, Salesforce, Cloud and AI. No matter how advanced they may be, technologies offer no value to us unless they can create experiences. And I, too, believe the same. Hyperlink InfoSystem has been creating experiences to help businesses increase their reach and thrive. Schedule a meeting with our team at GITEX and discuss the next-gen tech solution idea."

If anyone has an innovative idea, Hyperlink InfoSystem can help them take the digital world by passion. They can directly interact with the Hyperlink InfoSystem's team at GITEX 2021 at H7-11 at Dubai World Trade Center from 17th October to 21st October, 2021. One can also enquire at +18057441224 or email at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com

To schedule a meeting with us at GITEX Technology Week 2021, visit:
https://www.hyperlinkinfosystem.com/gitex-technology-week.html

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 450+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 4,000+ mobile apps for more than 2,400 clients around the world.

