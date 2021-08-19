Saint Jean Carbon Provides Progress Updates on the Solid Ultrabattery Plant, Mineral Processing, Carbon Sciences Research and OTCQB Listing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce updates from its current initiatives:

Solid Ultrabattery

The company is pleased to announce the completion of the prototype battery assembly line equipment and subsequent CSA certification by an overseas vendor. The equipment is currently in transit to the Guelph location and is scheduled to arrive by mid September. The construction of the battery laboratory at the Guelph plant continues to progress rapidly with the concrete floors and fire resistant walls now completed in anticipation of the arrival of the prototype battery assembly line. An application for a permit has been submitted to the City of Guelph for approval. Further details, including pictures of the facility and equipment, can be found at www.subattery.com/location.html#2021-08-18