TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (19 August 2021) – On period from 12 August 2021 to 18 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 64,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 96.4758 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 718,705 own shares, representing 0.613% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.