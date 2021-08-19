checkAd

TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (19 August 2021) – On period from 12 August 2021 to 18 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 64,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 96.4758 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 718,705 own shares, representing 0.613% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
13-Aug-21 20,000 97.4152 1,948,304
16-Aug-21 20,000 95.6292 1,912,584
17-Aug-21 10,000 95.8120 958,120
18-Aug-21 14,000 96.8172 1,355,441
       
       
       
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 589,605 118.5671 69,907,748
Accumulated under the buy-back program 653,605 116.4039 76,082,196
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:      
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 718,705 own shares, corresponding to 0.613% of TGS' share capital.
       
Appendix:      
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment





