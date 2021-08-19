Tele Columbus AG: Direct optical fibre connection plus open access model for 5,000 residential units in Halle and Merseburg

A new approach to fibre-optic network expansion

Direct optical fibre connection plus open access model for 5,000 residential units in Halle and Merseburg

Berlin/Halle, 19 August 2021. Bau- und Wohnungsgenossenschaft Halle-Merseburg e. G. is joining forces with Tele Columbus to forge new paths in bringing an expanded range of fibre-optic network services to its approximately 5,000 residential units. Between now and 2026, Tele Columbus will equip all of the cooperative housing association's properties with direct fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections that will also be available for other providers of telecommunication services to lease.

"High-resolution television, ultra-fast internet connections and reliable telephone services are far more than mere buzzwords of digitalisation," says Lutz Haake, spokesman for the management board of Bau- und Wohnungsgenossenschaft Halle-Merseburg (BWG). "Expanding the fibre-optic network is an absolute must in the long term, considering that every technology used today - be it DSL, VDSL or a hybrid - should merely be seen as an interim solution. For the housing industry, the challenge lies in finding a technical solution that enables competition between providers of telecommunication services while also being economically feasible. It isn't possible to tackle these challenges with concession agreements, which have dominated the developments to date."

As a result, Bau- und Wohnungsgenossenschaft Halle-Merseburg e. G. is working with Tele Columbus to set up an open access model for bringing an expanded range of fibre-optic network services to its approximately 5,000 residential units in Halle and Merseburg. On the basis of an agreement signed in May and recently approved by the cooperative housing association's members, the companies of Tele Columbus will equip network levels 3 and 4 at all of the co-op's properties with a fibre-optic network by 2026. The network will also be open to other providers of telecommunication services on a lease basis. Once the public corridors and the flats themselves have been equipped with the corresponding technology, members of the co-op will be free to choose whichever provider they want without the need for additional construction work to accommodate their wishes.