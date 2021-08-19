The date of the Extraordinary General Meeting is September 16, 2021, Thursday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. The Meeting will take place at Company’s hall at Raudondvario rd. 86A, Kaunas. Registration of shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario rd. 84, Kaunas, hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on September 16, 2021 by the decision No 2021-12-4 of August 16, 2021 of Company’s Management Board “Regarding the convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija and regarding the election of the audit company, setting the terms of payment, announcing the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolution on the agenda”.

The agenda and the resolution projects for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Election of the audit company and determination of the terms of payment for audit services.

The resolution projects are as follows:

1. To elect the audit company UAB ROSK Consulting for the audit of the consolidated financial statements of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiaries for the years 2021 and 2022, for the audit of costs attributed to the regulated activities of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiary UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė, covered by the income from regulated activities, and for the audit of financial statements of subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT and UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė.

2. To determine that the price of the service of the audit of consolidated financial statements of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiaries for the years 2021 and 2022 is EUR 22,990.00 plus VAT for the performance of 1 (one) year (12 months audited period) audit, and EUR 45,980.00 plus VAT for the performance of 2-years (2021 and 2022) audit. Payment term is 30 calendar days after signing of deed of conveyance of the service and submission of VAT invoices.

3. To determine that the price of the service of the audit of the costs attributed to the regulated activity of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiary UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė in 2021 and 2022, covered by the income from the regulated activity, is EUR 7,320.50 plus VAT for the performance of 1 (one) year (12 months audited period) audit, and EUR 14,641.00 plus VAT for the performance of the audit of 2 years (2021 and 2022). Payment term is 30 calendar days after signing of deed of conveyance of the service and submission of VAT invoices.