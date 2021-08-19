checkAd

Largo Resources Releases its 2020 Sustainability Report

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 sustainability report, highlighting significant progress made by the Company with its environmental, social and governance priorities in furthering vanadium’s role in the global green economy.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “In 2020, we made significant progress with a broad range of initiatives, including GHG emission reporting and growing our sustainability-focused product line to include vanadium redox flow batteries which are essential in the integration of renewable energy generation. We committed to the first Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and aligned our community programs with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.” He continued: “The accomplishments highlighted throughout our report are a direct result of our employees’ commitment to sustainability at Largo and we look forward to continuing the improvement of our sustainability performance in the years to come.”

The report is available for download within the Sustainability section of our website at www.largoresources.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Canadian domiciled company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company recently announced its belief that the development and sale of vanadium based electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. Consequently, the Company is in the process of vertically integrating its highly efficient vanadium production operations with its vanadium-based energy storage technology to create a unique competitive advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market. The Company is confident that using its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology results in a competitive and practical long duration energy storage product.

