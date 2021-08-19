checkAd

HyreCar President Brian Allan to Present at NIADA 2021 Expo & Convention

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced its participation and presentation in the upcoming NIADA Convention and Expo being held August 23-26, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of some 40,000 licensed used car dealers. Auto dealers from across America come to learn, connect and grow their network.

HyreCar President Brian Allan will present at 2:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 26, 2021 on the benefits on HyreCar’s platform for independent and franchised dealers as part of the show’s revenue generation educational sessions.

“At the NIADA Convention and Expo we build educational sessions for our dealer attendees to show them different ways they can profit from changes in the industry. Specifically, this year we wanted to focus on new profit centers within dealerships and Brian Allan’s topic checks that box, as he has both automotive retail and mobility experience,” said Lou Tedeschi, NIADA Board President and a past president of the Massachusetts/New England Independent Auto Dealer Association.

“Over 50,000 drivers a month apply for on-demand transportation opportunities and up to 40% of those applicants do not have a qualifying vehicle or wish to rent a different vehicle,” said Allan. “Today’s smartphone capabilities, vehicle connectivity and new insurance solutions enable exciting opportunities for dealers to participate in the on-demand TAAS industry by renting, selling, and servicing vehicles. This session is meant to educate automotive dealers that they are in the best position to profit from this and future mobility opportunities. I look forward to sharing our vision at the upcoming NIADA Expo.”

HyreCar will be present at the NIADA Convention and Expo at Booth #641.

For more information on carsharing news or to keep up to date with everything Uber, Lyft, rideshare, food, and package delivery, please visit HyreCar’s blog at https://www.hyrecar.com/blog/.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and delivery services through our proprietary platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation-as-a-Service (“TaaS”) through vehicle owners and institutions, such as franchise car dealerships, independent car dealerships and rental car companies, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

