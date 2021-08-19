Vanadium One Iron Corp Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Saguenay to Support Development of the Mont Sorcier Iron Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Port of Saguenay to mutually advance the …

The MOU outlines the intent of the parties to work collaboratively to develop a strategic plan for future ore-handling, yard setup, lay-down and ship loading facilities at the Port of Saguenay to support the future requirements of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project. As such, the parties will work towards completion of a Definitive Agreement as the Project development requires setting out more specific details such as a land lease agreement, common/multi-user infrastructure, operational costs for ship loading and other costs related to ship berthing, and other activities related to the Project's development timeline.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Port of Saguenay to mutually advance the development of the Mont Sorcier project and the planned use of the port to export iron ore concentrates.

The signing of the MOU follows the August 12, 2021 announcement by the Port of Saguenay of a planned $33 million investment by the Federal Government of Canada and a $33 million investment by the Provincial Government of Quebec towards the development of infrastructure at the Port of Saguenay. The funds are to be used for the construction of a multi-user conveyor system to connect the industrial zone and railway installations to the maritime terminal for ship loading/unloading. Construction is expected to take approximately 2.5 years.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Vanadium One Iron, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be signing this MOU with the Port of Saguenay which greatly enhances the ongoing development of the Mont Sorcier project. We see the recent investment commitment by both the Federal and Provincial governments in the port infrastructure as showing the strong regional assistance to support the development of new projects. The Company believes it will significantly boost the development of the Mont Sorcier project in the future."

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The project has demonstrated compelling economics as shown in our 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment and is ideally located near to key rail, port and electrical infrastructure to support rapid development.

