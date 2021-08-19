checkAd

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol “EHT”

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 12:00  |  68   |   |   

Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel …

  • Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel generators
  • EHT's solar technology combined with Windular's wind system will provide clients with a full turn-key renewable power solution
  • EHT is advancing its business verticals with over 70,000 CAT5 blocks built so far in Puerto Rico, enough to build the first 35 net-zero homes representing over $5M in revenue (avg. $150K revenue per home) with 50+ homes to be built per month by March 2022. Construction will begin in early September of this year

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the previously-announced acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc.("Windular") and its state-of-the-art ‘Smart Tracking' turbine system designed for the telecom industry. The combination of EHT and Windular creates a diversified solar and wind leader with a well-funded balance sheet and a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

Foto: Accesswire

Highlights of the Windular Transaction

  • Powerful Clean Tech Product Portfolio - Windular's innovative wind turbine system enhances the EHT value proposition with an unmatched green energy solution for a global market sector demanding a reduction or elimination of the reliance on a diesel generator power source.
  • Grows Global Presence - engagements with Telenor Group, a leading public telecommunications company across Nordics and Asia with a $32B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provide an opportunity to scale across hundreds of off-grid towers in the next 12-24 months.
  • Proprietary ‘Smart Tracking' System - sources and positions the wind turbine system to autonomously circumnavigate the existing telecom tower asset for the best wind locations including proprietary safety mechanisms to protect the wind turbine against extreme weather conditions.
  • Offsets Grid Unreliability and Reduces/Eliminates Diesel Power Dependence - for global rural and remote telecom towers that have limited or no access to grid power.
  • Optimizes Product Verticals - wind technology will be integrated into EHT's residential and agricultural products, further improving EHT's ability to provide sustainable energy in all climates.

Faced with ever-increasing operating costs, the push to expand connectivity into remote corners of the globe and a strong effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mobile network operators require clean energy alternatives to rising fuel prices, costly logistics associated with fuel delivery, as well as generator service, maintenance and replacement.

Seite 1 von 5


Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: EHT - Hybride Solar-, Wind- und Batteriesysteme für Mikro-Versorgungskonzepte
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol “EHT” Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
Charah Solutions, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and "B" Rating from ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21EHT Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21EHT Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen