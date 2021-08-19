EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol “EHT”

Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the previously-announced acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc.("Windular") and its state-of-the-art ‘Smart Tracking' turbine system designed for the telecom industry. The combination of EHT and Windular creates a diversified solar and wind leader with a well-funded balance sheet and a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

Highlights of the Windular Transaction

Powerful Clean Tech Product Portfolio - Windular's innovative wind turbine system enhances the EHT value proposition with an unmatched green energy solution for a global market sector demanding a reduction or elimination of the reliance on a diesel generator power source.

- Windular's innovative wind turbine system enhances the EHT value proposition with an unmatched green energy solution for a global market sector demanding a reduction or elimination of the reliance on a diesel generator power source. Grows Global Presence - engagements with Telenor Group, a leading public telecommunications company across Nordics and Asia with a $32B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provide an opportunity to scale across hundreds of off-grid towers in the next 12-24 months.

- engagements with Telenor Group, a leading public telecommunications company across Nordics and Asia with a $32B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provide an opportunity to scale across hundreds of off-grid towers in the next 12-24 months. Proprietary ‘Smart Tracking' System - sources and positions the wind turbine system to autonomously circumnavigate the existing telecom tower asset for the best wind locations including proprietary safety mechanisms to protect the wind turbine against extreme weather conditions.

- sources and positions the wind turbine system to autonomously circumnavigate the existing telecom tower asset for the best wind locations including proprietary safety mechanisms to protect the wind turbine against extreme weather conditions. Offsets Grid Unreliability and Reduces/Eliminates Diesel Power Dependence - for global rural and remote telecom towers that have limited or no access to grid power.

- for global rural and remote telecom towers that have limited or no access to grid power. Optimizes Product Verticals - wind technology will be integrated into EHT's residential and agricultural products, further improving EHT's ability to provide sustainable energy in all climates.

Faced with ever-increasing operating costs, the push to expand connectivity into remote corners of the globe and a strong effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mobile network operators require clean energy alternatives to rising fuel prices, costly logistics associated with fuel delivery, as well as generator service, maintenance and replacement.