checkAd

Maxar Awarded $26M Contract to Continue Development and Support for NGA’s Open Mapping Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $26.4 million by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to sustain and enhance the National System for Geospatial Intelligence Open Mapping Enclave (NOME). Under the agreement, Maxar will continue to provide engineering, software development and geospatial tradecraft in support of NOME.

The web-based NOME platform enables a community of vetted U.S. government users to create and update geospatial features in a crowdsourced “living map.” NOME was initially developed to support NGA’s foundation mapping mission, but the platform emerged as a powerful tool to perform unclassified mission support remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, users also leverage the platform to create features for further dissemination across multiple networks and to train artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) models.

“Maxar is excited to continue building upon the 10 years of development that have gone into NOME,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “We look forward to further advancing the platform and its applications, to include NGA mission support, AI/ML initiatives and research.”

This award, which builds upon a previous Small Business Innovation Research Phase III program, marks the first time NOME has been funded through a standalone contract.

“NOME is a highly effective mission enabler for the agency’s distributed workforce,” said James Griffith, Director of Source at NGA. “Looking ahead, we will continue to integrate NOME with NGA’s Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program and to leverage opportunities for partnerships and participation across the National System for Geospatial Intelligence.”

About Maxar
 Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Maxar Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxar Awarded $26M Contract to Continue Development and Support for NGA’s Open Mapping Platform Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $26.4 million by the U.S. National …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Maxar Adds Two New Customers to Its Rapid Access Program for On-Demand Satellite Imagery Tasking
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Extends its EnhancedView Follow-On Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Awarded Contract to Build New Satellite for SiriusXM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Embratel’s Star One D2 Satellite Built by Maxar Performing Properly After Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21SiriusXM’s New SXM-8 Satellite, Built by Maxar, Completes In-Orbit Testing, Now Ready for Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten