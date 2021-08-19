checkAd

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV Awarded $98.3 Million Bachelor Officer Quarters Project in Guam

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Black Construction-Tutor Perini joint venture has been awarded a fixed-price contract valued at approximately $98.3 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division, for the construction of a bachelor officer quarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam. Black Construction is a subsidiary of the Company, and is one of Guam’s largest employers and a major general contractor working in Guam and throughout the Western Pacific. The contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan. The project scope of work includes construction of a multi-story housing tower with an attached one-story common area wing and a detached utility building. The structure will house single-occupancy housing units with living, bedroom, closet, private bath, kitchen and laundry.

Engineering work has already commenced, with field work expected to begin in November 2021 and substantial completion anticipated in May 2024. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.



