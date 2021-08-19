checkAd

Patria Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) reported today its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full detailed presentation of Patria's second quarter 2021 results can be accessed on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Alex Saigh, Patria’s CEO, said: “We’re very excited with our progress since the IPO, with nearly all of our key metrics running ahead of our expectations from the beginning of this year. We are deploying capital faster, which is accelerating earnings growth, as well as our fundraising timelines. Our Q2 results continue to demonstrate impressive rates of revenue and FRE growth, and we are delivering an attractive yield to shareholders with the realization of performance fees.”

Financial Highlights (reported in $ USD)

Patria IFRS results for Q2 2021 included net income of $73.4 million. Patria generated Fee Related Earnings of $17.6 million in Q2 2021, up 19% from $14.9 million in Q2 2020, with an FRE margin of 55%. Distributable Earnings were $74.2 million for Q2 2021, or $0.545 per share, which includes $56.4 million of Performance Related Earnings (“PRE”).

Dividends

Patria has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.463 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on September 2, 2021. This dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021.

Conference Call

Patria will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call via public webcast on August 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register and join, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/66bsf8ek

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/ shortly after the call’s completion.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America’s growing private markets, with over 30 years of history, combined assets under management of US$15.8 billion, and a global presence with 10 offices across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Country-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our 424(b) prospectus, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

Josh Wood
t +1 917 769 1611
josh.wood@patria.com

Andre Medina
t +1 345 640 4904
andre.medina@patria.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patria Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) reported today its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full detailed presentation of Patria's second quarter 2021 results can be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINE ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Topline Data For Phase 2 MS1819 Combination Therapy Trial in ...
Labrador Gold Intersects 44.08 g/t Gold Over 4.28 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board