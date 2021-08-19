GBT - Near Vertical Incidence Skywave (NVIS) Antenna Technology Being Tested

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is now testing - Near Vertical Incidence Skywave (NVIS) Antenna Technology for its Infinia long range communication. The NVIS technology is targeted to assist with dead zone coverage. Typical HF radio waves reach very long distances but there is the challenge of covering the skip zones. NVIS (Vertical Incidence Skywave propagation) is a type of ionospheric radio transmission that can be used to fill the gaps between line of sight and longer distance skip zones that are used at HF bands; especially, with rough terrain and geographical obstacles.



The use of NVIS propagation requires efficient antenna and frequency selection. Particular antenna styles are necessary in order to ensure efficient coverage at all terrain types. This type of antenna and transmission technology is an effective solution in topographical areas where the radio signal is masked or shadowed (for example mountainous or hill areas). NVIS enables having a radio signal with a high angle of elevation that is not shielded by the terrain and therefore can cover HF dead zones as a compliment to the long-range HF communication. This type of antenna and transmission technology can potentially fit to a long-range HF radio communications application; especially, for remote rough geographical regions where essential communication may be needed. GBT will be using advanced antennas to radiate most of the power at a high angle, near to the vertical.

“Using NVIS propagation may enable the transmission of most power at a high angle, near to the vertical, which can provide efficient coverage for the dead zones of a long-range HF communication system. This type of technology requires the use of unique antennas that are designed specifically for this type of communication. Typical HF radio antennas provide a much lower angle of radiation and therefore a specifically designed antenna will be used. These antennas provide a high angle of transmission that is necessary for NVIS propagation. We will use horizontally polarized, horizontal dipoles and loop antennas for the system’s testing. The main challenge of an HF communication system is to provide coverage for the dead zones. NVIS utilizes the difference in elevation pattern responses approaching or reaching 90 degrees. Using this type of antenna technology with an appropriate frequency selection will potentially establish reliable communication to cover HF dead zones. Utilizing AI algorithms, we aim to implement smart, self-tuning antenna along with frequency selection to achieve automatic, optimal performance and complete coverage. In areas where no modern communication infrastructure exists, NVIS radio wave propagation may provide a contact to the outside world enabling remote location emergency response, telemedicine and modern world communication, including the internet,” said Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.