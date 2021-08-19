GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF FORM 10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Temecula, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the Planet announces that its Registration Statement on Form 10 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Moving forward, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements that require the periodic and current reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. This means the Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K and subject itself to additional SEC reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.



The Form 10 provides investors with detailed information about the Company’s operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements. This additional information should allow investors to make educated investment decisions regarding the Company. The Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.



“The effectiveness of the Form 10 is a crucial step as we make progress towards establishing GWSO as a global leader in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels utilizing our various innovative technologies, whether they be patented or licensed. Due to our unique business model and our extensive future plans in the global warming sector, we believe that being a fully reporting company will bring a great level of comfort to both our business partners and investors. Global is proud to have a dynamic team of committed professionals who foster a culture of ownership and accountability that will continue to serve it well as an independent public company. Further, the Form 10 provides investors with detailed information about the Company’s operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements”, said President Michael Pollastro.



As Bloomberg reported on Friday, “It’s been a momentous week for our understanding of the effects of greenhouse gas emissions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth report on the physical science of global warming on Monday brought home the connection between burning fossil fuels and the floods, heatwaves and wildfires we've seen this summer.



The report explained that destructive extreme events — such as heat, droughts, and cyclones — are already being worsened by man-made climate change. The findings were hardly surprising to those who follow climate science closely, but the gravitas of the report, which summarizes work by thousands of academics, will shift the broader conversation on global warming for years to come.



That we now acknowledge, without doubt, that rising global temperatures are causing more extreme weather underlines the importance of all the work being done to assess the financial costs of climate change. It is also a reminder that financial analysts, policymakers and economists can’t begin to capture the full scale and effect of a warming planet”.



“GWSO is perfectly positioned to help change this planetary disaster with its technological innovations”, said President Michael Pollastro.



Mike Pollastro



President



Global Warming Solutions



To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com



Contact:



Michael Pollastro



CEO



Global Warming Solutions, Inc.



mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

