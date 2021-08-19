checkAd

BioRestorative Therapies Awarded One of Top 10 Spine Device Companies by MedTech Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that it has been named one of the Top 10 Spine Device Companies and featured by MedTech Outlook, a leading print and digital magazine that provides details and insights regarding novel and high impact medical technologies. BioRestorative Therapies has been provided with such an honor as part of the annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Spine Device solutions and impacting the industry.

To view the MedTech Outlook Magazine’s article featuring BioRestorative (https://www.biorestorative.com/ir/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/BioRestor ...).

The published article features BioRestorative Therapies, and focuses on BRTX-100, the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate for chronic lumbar disc disease, which is cleared for a Phase 2 FDA clinical study. “We are honored to have been selected as a Top Spine Company by MedTech Outlook and included in its listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Spine Device solutions and impacting the industry. Our approach to treat chronic lumbar disc disease using autologuous mesenchemal stem cells that have been engineered to survive the harsh environment of the damaged disc is intended to address a large and growing population of patients that suffer from back pain globally”, explained Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative.

In addition to BRTX-100, the magazine article also highlights another of BioRestorative’s technology platforms, its pre-clinical ThermoStem program, utilizing brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to target treatment of metabolic diseases and disorders.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:
Email: ir@biorestorative.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioRestorative Therapies Awarded One of Top 10 Spine Device Companies by MedTech Outlook MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that it has been named one of the Top 10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINE ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Topline Data For Phase 2 MS1819 Combination Therapy Trial in ...
Labrador Gold Intersects 44.08 g/t Gold Over 4.28 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board