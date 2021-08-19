BioRestorative Therapies Awarded One of Top 10 Spine Device Companies by MedTech Outlook

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that it has been named one of the Top 10 Spine Device Companies and featured by MedTech Outlook, a leading print and digital magazine that provides details and insights regarding novel and high impact medical technologies. BioRestorative Therapies has been provided with such an honor as part of the annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Spine Device solutions and impacting the industry.

The published article features BioRestorative Therapies, and focuses on BRTX-100, the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate for chronic lumbar disc disease, which is cleared for a Phase 2 FDA clinical study. “We are honored to have been selected as a Top Spine Company by MedTech Outlook and included in its listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Spine Device solutions and impacting the industry. Our approach to treat chronic lumbar disc disease using autologuous mesenchemal stem cells that have been engineered to survive the harsh environment of the damaged disc is intended to address a large and growing population of patients that suffer from back pain globally”, explained Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative.

In addition to BRTX-100, the magazine article also highlights another of BioRestorative’s technology platforms, its pre-clinical ThermoStem program, utilizing brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to target treatment of metabolic diseases and disorders.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Email: ir@biorestorative.com