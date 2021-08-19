DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment MBH CORPORATION PLC GROWS ITS HEALTH VERTICAL WITH THE ACQUISITION OF HOME CARE AGENCY VISTA CARE 19.08.2021 / 12:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 19 August 2021, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, today has announced it agreed to the terms for the acquisition of Vista Care Solutions Limited (Vista Care) as the latest step in its extensive acquisition drive. The completion of this acquisition is subject to regulatory approval for the proposed change of ownership from UK city councils. Upon receiving approval, Vista Care will become part of MBH's health vertical, joining Samuel Hobson House.

MBH added four new industry verticals alone in 2020 as part of a concerted acquisition drive which is continuing in 2021 with Vista care becoming the 26th company in the Group portfolio.



MBH is adding to its portfolio today and driving further diversification with the acquisition of Vista Care. As a result, the MBH portfolio now stands at 26 companies across eight industry sectors and five countries.

Vista Care was launched in 2018 as a home care agency provider across the UK registered to provide personal care to people with a learning disability, autism spectrum disorder, sensory impairment, people with an eating disorder, mental health and people who face issues with drug and alcohol misuse. Vista Care trades as 'Sunlight Care Group' and operates Sunlight Care Newham and Sunlight Care (Park View) where it operates a specialist residential care home for individuals with learning disabilities.

Their unaudited revenues for the financial year ended 31 May 2021 totalled GBP3.3 million from contracts with city councils in Nottingham, Newham and Redbridge who make up the company's list of customers.

Vista Care has a clear set of growth targets that it is looking to achieve organically by increasing bed count, in implementing their growth plans they have also set out a clear ESG policy covering their environmental impact, the design and technology of their services and the recording and reviewing of their progress.