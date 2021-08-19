checkAd

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.53 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.53 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock on September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford Beauty, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

