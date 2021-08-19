checkAd

Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Wertpapier


17.08.21Humana Completes Acquisition of Kindred at Home
04.08.21Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
03.08.21Humana Completes Aggregate $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
02.08.21Humana’s Sue Schick Appointed President of Company’s Group, Military and Specialty Businesses
30.07.21Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
28.07.21Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study
28.07.21Humana Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Maintains Full Year 2021 Adjusted EPS Financial Guidance
