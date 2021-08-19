checkAd

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Remote Management of Customer Interactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.

NICE CXone is leading a new era of cloud-based, digitally fluent customer experiences by transforming contact center software so businesses can provide an extraordinary agent and customer experience in every interaction, across dozens of pre-integrated messaging, social and traditional voice or chat channels. While CXone had already revolutionized the concept of virtual contact centers, NICE responded to the sudden need to support entire remote workforces in 2020 by introducing novel CXone services and features. These included CXone@home, a free 60-day version intended to help organizations complete a full cloud migration and transition to work-from-home in 48 hours. CXone also rolled out product features focused on greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper operational insights across all digital and voice interactions, and integrations with remote employee collaboration tools.

“This past year and a half, more than ever, it became clear how important it is for organizations to ensure their contact centers can weather storms with built-in adaptability. And as many of the changes we’ve seen become a regular aspect of our increasingly remote digital world, NICE CXone’s holistic approach is improving both agent and customer experiences and helping organizations of all sizes become more agile,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “The 2021 UK National Innovation Award helps demonstrate that CXone is setting the standard for delivering the kind of innovations that help businesses build customer relationships and exceed expectations through the contact center.”

Seite 1 von 3


NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Remote Management of Customer Interactions NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21NICE Launches Enlighten XO to Transform Self-Service Interactions into Engaging Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21NICE Introduces E-Request, an Automated Solution for Sharing 911 Evidence to Improve Efficiency and Meet Evidence Disclosure Deadlines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Fraud Management by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Current Offering and Strategy Categories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NICE Expands Digital CX Leadership with Digital Customer Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21NICE CXone Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service For 7th Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21NICE Reports Accelerated Total Revenue Growth of 16% and Cloud Revenue Growth of 32% for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21NICE Transforms Digital Customer Experience with Launch of CXone SmartAssist the Industry’s Most Advanced Conversational AI Solution, Powered by Amelia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21NICE CXone Powers Faster and Smarter Self-Service and Better Prepared Agents with New Digital-Centric AI Innovations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2021 Results Teleconference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21NICE and RapidSOS Enter into Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data-Driven Incident Reconstruction and Insights to 911 Centers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten