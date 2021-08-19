Titanium Transportation Expands US Network to the Western Market, By Opening Fourth US Freight Brokerage Office in 27 Months in Denver, CO

“With the opening of our newest and fourth Freight Brokerage operation in Denver, CO, Titanium Transportation is expanding our technology-based logistics solutions and services to address the needs of existing and potential customers looking to gain access to the major population centers in the western United States”, said Ted Daniel, Titanium's President and CEO. “Colorado is an attractive market opportunity given its high population growth, strengthening industrial market where it is home to nearly 6,000 manufacturers across various business sectors contributing approximately $18 billion in annual trade.”

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSXV:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that it has opened its newest Freight Brokerage office in Denver, Colorado. This marks the Company’s fourth freight brokerage office in a major U.S. transportation and logistics geographic hub within the last 27 months.

As US freight brokerage markets continue to experience strong growth rates reflecting the reopening of commercial markets, and the subsequent increase in demand, Titanium is strategically positioned to capture US market share in 2021 and beyond.

"We are focused on expanding our US footprint, taking an asset-light approach, in key markets where we expect to capture significant market share that will add to our growth going forward. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our US operations since entering the market 27 months ago and remain enthusiastic about opening additional brokerage centers.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.