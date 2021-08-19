checkAd

Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate

PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Holmen Q2 sales SEK 5,129 million vs. estimate SEK 4,400 million.
  • Q2 EPS SEK 4.3
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 898 million vs. estimate SEK 709 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 698 million
  • The increase in profit was due to higher prices for wood products and the growth of the wood products business through the acquisition of Martinsons and the expansion of Braviken Sawmill
  • Shares initially jumped, then dipped a bit more than 1%
