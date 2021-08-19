Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate

(PLX AI) – Holmen Q2 sales SEK 5,129 million vs. estimate SEK 4,400 million.Q2 EPS SEK 4.3Q2 EBIT SEK 898 million vs. estimate SEK 709 millionQ2 net income SEK 698 millionThe increase in profit was due to higher prices for wood products and the …