NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Distribute Zocular Dry Eye Products

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces an agreement with Okra Limited to distribute their Zocular dry eye products alongside Avenova in NovaBay’s physician-dispensed sales channel. Products sold under the Zocular brand were developed by Okra Limited CEO Peter Pham, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist, and are all complementary to Avenova. They are formulated with Zokrex, a patented technology with activated natural okra polysaccharide complexes, and are designed to gently and effectively clear Demodex, scurf and residue from eyelids.

“We’ve been searching for additional dry eye products to add to our established sales channels for some time. The Zocular product line is ideal for eyecare specialists seeking effective tools to treat their patients’ dry eye and is a perfect complement to Avenova,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “Zocular products are formulated with a novel, powerful technology to address inflammation at the eyelid margin. Avenova is the only lid and lash antimicrobial spray to be clinically proven to reduce the bacterial load on skin surfaces surrounding the eyes, thus addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye. Both Avenova and Zocular at-home products are completely safe for regular use.”

Zocular products include easy-to-use in-office and at-home treatment options. The ZocuKit for ZEST (Zocular Eyelid System Technology) is a 10-minute, in-office procedure clinically proven to provide dramatic, immediate and lasting results for patients suffering from dry eye. ZEST requires no capital equipment or topical anesthetic, and is well tolerated by patients. At-home consumer dry eye maintenance products include ZocuWipe, a once-daily disposable towel that neutralizes and removes oil, dirt and debris; ZocuFoam, a gentle eyelid cleansing and moisturizing foam; and ZocuShield, an easy-to-apply gel-filled syringe.

“As a dry eye sufferer myself, one of the biggest problems is the time required for any treatment to produce results. We at Okra Limited pioneered the use of natural okra polysaccharides to solve this unmet need – the ability to deliver immediate and durable clinical improvement within minutes to patients with ocular surface problems,” said Dr. Pham. “Linking the Zokrex polysaccharide technology in Zocular products with Avenova’s pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid provides unmatched treatment efficacy for almost any clinical situation. Our team at Okra is delighted to partner with NovaBay to put this powerful combination of products in the hands of eyecare specialists.”

