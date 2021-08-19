checkAd

Movado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results  

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings results on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13722542 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 9, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13722542.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE and SCUDERIA FERRARI watches worldwide, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.



