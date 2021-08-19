Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 2, 2021, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.



An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on September 2, 2021, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.