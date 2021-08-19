Avance Gas Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.08.2021, 12:50 | 11 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 12:50 | Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding ltd. for the second quarter 2021: Dividend amount: $0.02 Declared currency: USD Last day including right: 30 August 2021 Ex-date: 31 August 2021 Record date: 1 September 2021 Payment date: 16 September 2021 Date of approval: 18 August 2021 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



