Avance Gas Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2021
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding ltd. for the second quarter 2021:
Dividend amount: $0.02
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 30 August 2021
Ex-date: 31 August 2021
Record date: 1 September 2021
Payment date: 16 September 2021
Date of approval: 18 August 2021
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
