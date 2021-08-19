checkAd

Sonic Automotive Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 12:55  |  17   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announces wage increases to provide all hourly Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive teammates a minimum wage of $15 an hour. The new pay plans will be effective starting September 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005016/en/

"At Sonic, our teammates are the backbone of our company" - David Smith, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Sonic, our teammates are the backbone of our company" - David Smith, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we are proud to be able to give our teammates across the country the ability to earn a minimum wage of $15 an hour and to ensure they are paid above average for the industry,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “As Sonic and EchoPark reach new heights and achieve record-breaking performance levels, we want to show our teammates how much we value their contributions. Moreover, this increase, coupled with the full spectrum of benefits we provide our associates, furthers our position as an employer of choice that attracts and retains the best possible talent.”

Sonic Automotive employs approximately 8,500 teammates nationwide across its new vehicle franchised dealerships and EchoPark network. Despite recent challenges, including inventory shortages affecting the automotive industry, Sonic’s teammates have continued to show strong commitment and dedication to taking care of their guests. Technology investments made prior to the pandemic enabled the Company to streamline its purchase experience, allowing teammates to be more efficient and get guests on their way in as little as an hour. As a result, Sonic sales associates sold over 18 vehicles per month in the second quarter of 2021, up 41% from pre-pandemic levels. The Company reported record quarterly revenues of $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 58.7% year-over-year.

“At Sonic, our teammates are the backbone of our company, and the reason we are able to continue to have record level performance and provide such an exceptional experience for our guests,” said Smith.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a rapidly growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales, utilizing technology to provide a unique, guest-centric buying experience and deliver superior value to customers. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future hourly wage and profit levels. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Automotive Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announces wage increases to provide all hourly Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive teammates a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion with Opening in Las Vegas, Nevada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Austin, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Sonic Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues and Earnings Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Sonic Automotive Acquires Subaru and Volkswagen Franchises, Expanding Its Franchised Dealership Network in the State of Colorado
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market to Its Growing Echopark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Pensacola, Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market To Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion In Louisville, Kentucky
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market To Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion In Greensboro, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market To Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion In Salt Lake City, Utah
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market to Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Marietta, Georgia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten