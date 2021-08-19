Tempus A$6.28M Placement to Extend Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a A$6.28 million placement to issue 24.99 …

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a A$6.28 million placement to issue 24.99 million shares at an average price of A$0.251 per share (the "Placement"). The Placement was well oversubscribed and incorporated strong demand from international and Australian institutional Investors, including specialist gold investment funds. Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "We are pleased with the support shown by institutional investors for our Placement, particularly by experienced specialist gold funds. The funds raised position Tempus to complete the ongoing 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth, develop the underground access for drilling extensions of the vein systems and to begin exploration on the potential satellite deposits identified by geophysical and geochemical studies. "