Tempus A$6.28M Placement to Extend Drilling at Elizabeth

Autor: Accesswire
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a A$6.28 million placement to issue 24.99 million shares at an average price of A$0.251 per share (the "Placement"). The Placement was well oversubscribed and incorporated strong demand from international and Australian institutional Investors, including specialist gold investment funds.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "We are pleased with the support shown by institutional investors for our Placement, particularly by experienced specialist gold funds. The funds raised position Tempus to complete the ongoing 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth, develop the underground access for drilling extensions of the vein systems and to begin exploration on the potential satellite deposits identified by geophysical and geochemical studies. "

The Placement, with average issue pricing representing a 1.6% premium to the volume-weighted average price of Tempus shares for the last 15 trading days, will be completed utilising the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

Elizabeth Project ongoing drilling program update

Drilling is continuing at the Elizabeth Gold Project with 15 drill-holes completed so far in 2021, for a total of approximately 4,300 metres on the SW Vein. All 15 holes have intersected quartz vein mineralisation between 0.5 and up to over 6 metres in thickness.

Assays have been received for the first four of the 2021 holes, with results demonstrating high-grade and continuity of the SW Vein structure. Significant intersections for these previously release results, including in some case ‘bonanza' grade are:

  • EZ 21-04 - 4.00m at 31.2g/t gold from 122.00m, including;
    • 1.50m at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00m; and
    • 0.50m at 72.0g/t gold from 124.00m
    • EZ 21-02 - 6.60m at 8.40g/t gold from 102.40m, including;
      • 1.10m at 46.3g/t gold at 105.40m
    • EZ 21-03 - 6.40m at 7.22g/t gold from 88.60m, including;
      • 1.30m at 19.8g/t gold from 90.00m
    • EZ 21-01 - 1.80m at 6.37g/t gold from 94.80m, including;
      • 0.50m at 20.5g/t gold from 83.5m

Please see Tempus announcements dated 10 August 2021 and 16 August 2021 for full details of the assay results.

Disclaimer

