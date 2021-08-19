BBSI Continues to Expand Its National Footprint, Opening a Pittsburgh Branch Office and Appointing Autumn Powell as Local Area Manager

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is continuing to expand its national footprint with the opening of a branch office in Pittsburgh, PA. The company named Autumn Powell as Area Manager. She will be responsible for leveraging BBSI’s unique business management expertise and employee related service in support of the growth of the greater Pittsburgh business community.

“Pittsburgh presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our presence in Pennsylvania and further our mission of delivering the expertise and solutions that help our clients achieve prosperity in their business,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “When you combine our foundation of payroll services and workers comp insurance with decades of management experience in people, process, and risk, you have a unique support system that has helped thousands of business owners succeed. We look forward to bringing that experience along with our local, hands-on approach to the Pittsburgh community.”