Ziff Davis to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 9, 2021

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), which intends to change its corporate name to Ziff Davis, Inc. upon completion of the planned spin-off of its Consensus business in Q3 2021, will host a Virtual Analyst Day for Ziff Davis on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

At the event, the company’s executives will highlight Ziff Davis’ digital media and internet strategy, initiatives, and growth opportunities.

The program will begin at 10 am ET and is expected to conclude at 12 pm ET and will include an interactive Q&A session with management. On the event day, the webcast and presentation materials can be accessed at j2global.com where they will be available to all of our investors.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

