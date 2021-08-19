New ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares

As a result of these changes, the ex-dividend date, the record date and the date of the start of the dividend election period for New York Registry Shares differ from the dates that apply to shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Furthermore, no issuance nor cancellation of New York Registry Shares will be possible from close of business August 23, 2021, until close of business August 27, 2021.

Aegon announces changes to the ex-dividend and record dates for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares (ISIN: US0079241032). These shares will be quoted ex-dividend on August 26, 2021, instead of on August 20, 2021. The record date is changed from August 23, 2021, to August 27, 2021. For holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares, the election period for shareholders will run from August 27 up to and including September 10, 2021. The dividend will be payable as of September 17, 2021 (unchanged).

