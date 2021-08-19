checkAd

New ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Aegon announces changes to the ex-dividend and record dates for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares (ISIN: US0079241032). These shares will be quoted ex-dividend on August 26, 2021, instead of on August 20, 2021. The record date is changed from August 23, 2021, to August 27, 2021. For holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares, the election period for shareholders will run from August 27 up to and including September 10, 2021. The dividend will be payable as of September 17, 2021 (unchanged).

As a result of these changes, the ex-dividend date, the record date and the date of the start of the dividend election period for New York Registry Shares differ from the dates that apply to shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Furthermore, no issuance nor cancellation of New York Registry Shares will be possible from close of business August 23, 2021, until close of business August 27, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AEGON N.V.!
Long
Basispreis 3,95€
Hebel 14,08
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 4,50€
Hebel 12,29
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Aegon
 Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements
 The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Seite 1 von 3
Aegon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares Aegon announces changes to the ex-dividend and record dates for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares (ISIN: US0079241032). These shares will be quoted ex-dividend on August 26, 2021, instead of on August 20, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrNew ex-dividend and record dates set for the interim dividend 2021 for holders of Aegon’s New York Registry Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21European Commission gives green light to Vienna Insurance Group for acquisition of Aegon’s CEE business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Neunter Gewinntag in Folge für den EuroStoxx
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx legt weiter zu - Versicherer europaweit gefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.08.21Aegon reports second quarter 2021 results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Aegon reports second quarter 2021 results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Aegon calls USD 250 million in perpetual capital securities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Aegon calls USD 250 million in perpetual capital securities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten