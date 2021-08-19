checkAd

Larimar Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that David Bettoun, PhD, Vice President Discovery & Non-Clinical R&D of Larimar, will be giving an oral presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021, taking place on August 25-27 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Details on the presentation, which will feature preclinical in vitro data on Larimar’s proprietary protein replacement therapy platform, can be found below.

Presentation Title: Expanding Therapeutic Possibilities for Rare Diseases: Use of Cell Penetrating Peptide (CPP) Technology for Protein Replacement
Date: August 27, 2021
Time: 11:35 AM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Larimar’s management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Larimar’s expectations regarding its ability to resolve the clinical hold imposed by the FDA related to CTI-1601, Larimar’s ability to develop and commercialize CTI-1601 and other planned product candidates, Larimar’s planned research and development efforts, and other matters regarding Larimar’s business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

