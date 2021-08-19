checkAd

CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) Selects The Pontes Group as Public Relations Agency of Record

Katy, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) announce today it has selected The Pontes Group, a leading public relations agency, to spearhead its continued communications initiatives and media relations efforts. This addition to its marketing strategy is on the precipice of substantial predicted growth for the leading provider of Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuel blends.

CW Petroleum Corp partners with an experienced public relations and branding agency to develop and solidify media relations to accommodate company growth.

"CW Petroleum Corp is excited to partner with The Pontes Group as we head into the next level of growth and expansion for our company," shared Chris Williams, Chief Executive Officer of CW Petroleum Corp. "As we aim to amplify our upcoming developments and accomplishments, we will tap into The Pontes Group's diverse team of specialists to elevate and promote our brand."

During the 2020 pandemic year, CW Petroleum Corp reported over $7 million in gross annual revenue. By engaging a public relations agency to leverage the power of media to connect with potential investors and future external stakeholders, CW Petroleum Corp will better impact its fast-growing bottom line.

CW Petroleum Corp has set a strategic course and hopes to create an innovatively designed plan to continue an upward trajectory. They recognized the need for public relations services to effectively disseminate information to their current and potential investors, successfully communicate advancements to the media, and move the conversation forward in positively impacting public perception for continued growth.

Media Contact
The Pontes Group
Lais Pontes Greene (954) 960-6083
lais@thepontesgroup.com
www.thepontesgroup.com

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com ,

email: investor@cwpetroleumcorp.com , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp
CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Disclaimer

