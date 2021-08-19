Katy, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) announce today it has selected The Pontes Group, a leading public relations agency, to spearhead its continued communications initiatives and media relations efforts. This addition to its marketing strategy is on the precipice of substantial predicted growth for the leading provider of Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuel blends.

"CW Petroleum Corp is excited to partner with The Pontes Group as we head into the next level of growth and expansion for our company," shared Chris Williams, Chief Executive Officer of CW Petroleum Corp. "As we aim to amplify our upcoming developments and accomplishments, we will tap into The Pontes Group's diverse team of specialists to elevate and promote our brand."

During the 2020 pandemic year, CW Petroleum Corp reported over $7 million in gross annual revenue. By engaging a public relations agency to leverage the power of media to connect with potential investors and future external stakeholders, CW Petroleum Corp will better impact its fast-growing bottom line.

CW Petroleum Corp has set a strategic course and hopes to create an innovatively designed plan to continue an upward trajectory. They recognized the need for public relations services to effectively disseminate information to their current and potential investors, successfully communicate advancements to the media, and move the conversation forward in positively impacting public perception for continued growth.

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

